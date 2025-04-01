At Salman Khan's Eid Bash: Sonakshi-Zaheer, Neelam And Others. See Pics

Salman Khan hosted an Eid bash for his friends and colleagues on Monday (March 31). From his family members to close friends - all were in attendance. Ditching traditional pathan kurta, Salman Khan was dressed in a jacket and cartoon-pants. Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz and his wife Shura showed up to the party. Sohail Khan posed with his younger son Yohaan on the red carpet.

Among other attendees were Neelam, Sophie Choudry, Shamita Shetty, Bobby Deol's wife Tanya Deol. Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri, Sohail Khan's elder son Nirvaan were also spotted at the party. Sonakshi Sinha, who made her debut with Salman Khan in Dabangg in 2010, was accompanied by husband Zaheer Iqbal. They were all smiles on the red carpet. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also made a stylish appearance on the red carpet. Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul arrived at the party.

Take a look at the pictures from the night:

Salman Khan treated fans with Eidi when he appeared with his niece Ayat to greet thousands of fans assembled in front of his house on Monday. Dressed in a white sherwani, Salman waved at fans from behind the bullet-proof glass. Take a look:

Salman Khan's Sikandar released in theatres on Sunday (March 30). The film opened to average reviews. It minted Rs 55 crore in the first two days of release. The film surpassed Salman's last Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's earnings but it lagged behind the opening collections of Tiger Zinda Hai.