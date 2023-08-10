At OMG 2 Screening, Yami Gautam, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aahana Kumra And Others Marked Their Presence

Yami Gautam, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others at OMG 2 screening.

It was a star-studded night in Mumbai on Thursday as celebrities came down to attend the screening of the film OMG 2. The film's lead cast Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam marked their presence for the screening night. Both the actors were seen twinning in white. While Yami Gautam looked ravishing in a long white gown, Pankaj Tripathi opted for an all-white kurta set for the big night. He was accompanied at the event by his wife Mridula Tripathi. The couple looked lovely as they posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue. Take a look at their pictures below:

Actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aahana Kumra and Divya Dutta and Sonnalli Sehgal were also pictured at the party in beautiful traditional wear. See how they added glamour to the event:

Veteran directors Subhash Ghai and Abbas-Mustan arrived as well for the screening of the film. Here is how they dressed for the occasion:

Actors Pratik Gandhi, Sharad Kelkar and Saqib Salim attended the event in their party best.

The trailer of OMG 2 released last week. The trailer release was delayed after it was reported that the film would be subject to additional scrutiny from the Censor Board to avoid the kind of criticism that Adipurush received. The film has received an Adults certification from the Censor Board. A source close to the social-themed comedy-drama had revealed earlier that the film passed without any deletions and that only a few modifications are required. Among the reported changes were modifications in Akshay Kumar's character - in the final cut, he is shown as a messenger of Lord Shiva rather than Lord Shiva himself.

OMG 2 will release in theatres on August 11. The film will clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at the box office. Directed by Amit Rai, it is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's 2012 film OMG - Oh My God. The first installment presented the story of Kanji Lalji Mehta (played by Paresh Rawal), who files a case against God for the destruction of his shop in an earthquake. The film also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Govind Namdev and late actor Om Puri in a special role.