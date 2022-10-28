At Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere, Stars Remember Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright and Ryan Coogler at the screening. (Image courtesy: AFP)

At the premiere of Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever recently, stars paid tribute to the late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman in their own ways. Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 in August 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He played King T'Challa in 2018 Marvel film. Letitia Wright, who plays T'Challa's sister, Princess Shuri in the film, remembered the actor by recreating his iconic look and pose from the 2018 premiere of Black Panther. Her outfit was modelled exactly the way Chadwick Boseman's outfit at the 2018 premiere was designed. Meanwhile, the film's director and co-writer Ryan Coogler paid tribute to the late actor by wearing a pendant which had a picture of Chadwick Boseman embossed on it.

See the photos from the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever here:

Letitia Wright recreated Chadwick Boseman's look as a tribute. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Ryan Coogler's locket had a picture of Chadwick Boseman. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Rihanna 's musical tribute came in the form of the track Lift Me Up, the opening single from Marvel's blockbuster sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song is an homage to Chadwick Boseman's life and legacy. The track released on Friday and is making Chadwick Boseman fans on Twitter very emotional. On Twitter, the track has been trending all day.

Rihanna pictured at the film's screening. (Image courtesy: AFP)

The late actor's wife Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman also attended the film's screening.

Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman at the premiere. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Chadwick Boseman's acting career began with a role in TV series Third Watch in 2003, and the same year, he made recurring appearances in another TV show titled All My Children. Chadwick Boseman made his film debut five years later with The Express: The Ernie Davis Story and his breakout movie 42 released in another half a decade. At the 2021 Oscars, he was nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in the film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. However, he lost to veteran actor Anthony Hopkins, who won for his role in the film The Father.

Chadwick Boseman also starred in the TV show Lincoln Heights and made single-episode appearances in shows such as Castle, Fringe, Justified, The Glades, among others. 21 Bridges, Message From The King and Gods Of Egypt are also some of Chadwick Boseman's well-known movies.