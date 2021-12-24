At 83 Screening, Deepika Padukone And Sister Anisha Were Their Adorable Selves

Anisha with Deepika Padukone. (courtesy bollywoodblogger)

Bollywood and cricket stars converged at the screening of the recently-released 83. Of course, the film's ensemble cast was present along with their family members and friends. Ranveer Singh's parents Anju Bhavnani and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, and sister Ritika Bhavnani were present at the screening. Deepika Padukone, who stars as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev, and has also produced the sports drama, was clicked with her golfer sister Anisha Padukone. The duo happily posed for the cameras. Deepika even planted a kiss on sister's Anisha's cheek. Aren't they the cutest?

Several fan pages dedicated to the actress, shared videos and pictures of the Padukone sisters. Take a look:

Deepika Padukone's love for sports needs no introduction. She has played badminton on a national level. Her father Prakash Padukone is a renowned badminton player as well. Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone is a professional golf player. She prodcued and starred in 83 as did her husband Ranveer Singh.

83 showcases the story of India's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. In 83, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing the role of manager PR Man Singh. Ammy Virk has been cast as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani and Tahir Bhasin has been zeroed in to play the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the film. Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play Kapil Dev's wife Romi on screen.

The filming of the sports drama began in 2019. The film's initial release date was April 10, 2020. However, it was shifted several times due to the pandemic. After several changes in the release dates due to the pandemic and lockdowns, the film hit the screens on Friday in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.