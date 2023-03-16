Asked When He Will Launch Son Yug,12, Ajay Devgn Gave The Daddest Reply Ever

Ajay Devgn with son Yug. ( courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in the hit Drishyam 2, was busy interacting with fans on Twitter in an AMA session on Wednesday. Taking a break from the promotions of Bholaa, Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Taking a break from promotions. Have some interesting questions for me? Ask away #AskBholaa." A question about Ajay and Kajol's son Yug, 12, popped up. A Twitter user asked: "Sir Yug ko kab launch kar rahe ho (Sir when are you launching son Yug)." The Singham actor hilariously replied, "Launch ka pata nahi, abhi toh woh sahi time pe lunch karle wahi badi baat hai (don't know about launch. Right now if he manages to do his lunch on time, it's a big deal)." LOL.

Read Ajay Devgn's ROFL reply here:

Launch ka pata nahi, abhi toh woh sahi time pe lunch karle wahi badi baat hai https://t.co/w5MvKyECph — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 14, 2023

The actor wrapped up the session with these words:"Chalo, back to work now. #AskBholaa was fun."

Chalo, back to work now #AskBholaa was fun — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 14, 2023

Yug frequently features on his father's Instagram profile. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Last year, in December, Yug accompanied his father to Varanasi for the shooting of Bholaa. "Yug and I, finding our small moment of peace in the heart of Varanasi," Ajay captioned the post. Take a look at the post here:

Here's another picture from Ajay and Yug's Varanasi diaries. The father-son duo were accompanied by Ajay's nephew Daanish Gandhi. "Ek jagah jab jama ho teeno - Baap, Beta aur Bhanja," Ajay's caption for the post read.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol welcomed son Yug in 2010. They are also parents to a daughter named Nysa, who they welcomed in 2003. Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the sets of Hulchul and later got married in the year 1999. They have worked together in several films such as Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha. The couple were last seen together in the 2020 period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also starring Saif Ali Khan. Ajay won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film.