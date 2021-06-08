Asked To Pick Between Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan, Vidya Balan Chooses Her Own 'SRK'

Vidya Balan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: balanvidya )

Vidya Balan doesn't need to choose between Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan, she is happy with her own "SRK" - her filmmaker husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. The actress, who awaits the release of her new film Sherni, took out some time from her busy schedule for an 'Ask me anything' session on Instagram on Monday and gave epic, as well as sweet replies to all kinds of questions asked by her fans. Replying to one user, who asked Vidya Balan to pick between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, the actress posted a photo of herself and Siddharth Roy Kapur and wrote: "My SRK" with a red heart icon. Aww.

For those who don't know, Vidya worked with Salman Khan in the 2007 film Salaam-E-Ishq and with Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om and Heyy Babyy.

Vidya Balan married producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, who is the founder and managing director of production house Roy Kapur Films, in 2012. He was previously married to his childhood friend Aarti Bajaj and TV producer Kavita. Siddharth is also the President of the Producers Guild of India. His brothers - Aditya and Kunaal - are also actors.

In her upcoming film Sherni, Vidya Balan plays the role of a forest officer, whose new assignment is to track down a distressed tigress, who has been terrorizing locals.

Vidya Balan made her acting debut with the 1995 sitcom Hum Paanch. She ventured into film industry with Goutam Halder's 2003 Bengali film Bhalo Theko. Her first Hindi movie was 2005's Parineeta. She is known for her performances in films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Guru, Paa, Heyy Babyy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, The Dirty Picture, Kahaani and Hamari Adhuri Kahani. The actress was last seen in 2020's Shakuntala Devi.