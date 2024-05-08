Asked If She Wanted To 'Throw Up' While Kissing Co-Stars, Emily Blunt Said, 'Absolutely'

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: emilybluntofficial)

Emily Blunt, who starred opposite actors such as Matt Damon, Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Gosling, and Cillian Murphy, recently shared that sometimes it's tough to connect with her co-actors on screen. During her appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Emily Blunt said that while she tries to find something she likes about everyone she works with, there have been times when she felt uneasy or felt like "throwing up" while filming romantic scenes. She explained that chemistry is hard to fake and depends on natural rapport between actors.

When the host asked if she "wanted to throw up” after kissing some of her male co-stars during filming, Emily Blunt said, “Absolutely. Absolutely. I wouldn't say it's sort of extreme loathing, but I've definitely not enjoyed some of it, as reported by People.” While she didn't name specific co-stars, she mentioned having chemistry with people she didn't necessarily enjoy working with. She said, "I have had chemistry with people who… I have not had a good time working with them."

Emily Blunt continued, "Sometimes it's a strange thing. Sometimes you could have a rapport that's really effortless, but it doesn't translate onscreen. Chemistry is this strange thing. It's an ethereal thing that you can't really bottle up and buy or sell. It's like there or it's not…It's just easier when you have a natural rapport with someone.”

"I've got to find something I love about everybody. I have to find something … Even if it's one thing. It might be that they have a nice laugh or I like how they speak to people. They're polite. I mean, it might be something random. But find something you love about that person or something you love about them as the character and then kind of lean into that,” Emily Blunt concluded.

On the work front, Emily Blunt's latest offering The Fall Guy is currently running in the theatres. The film stars Ryan Gosling. Emily Blunt also bagged an Oscar nomination for her supporting role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.