Asked About Dil Se Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta Said, 'He's A Powerhouse Of Talent'

Bollywood star Preity Zinta, who is currently busy with the filming of her upcoming movie Lahore 1947, took some time off her busy schedule to engage in a chat session with her fans and followers on X (previously on Twitter). From IPL to a film with Salman Khan, fans flooded the actress' X feed with numerous questions. Our favourite was however when a fan posted a still from Kal Ho Na Ho title track featuring Preity and Shah Rukh Khan and asked the actress to say a few words about the superstar. Obliging, Preity Zinta wrote, "Srk is a powerhouse of talent, and one of the most generous & fun actors to work with. He always keeps his co-star on their toes & is very entertaining & competitive. I learned a lot from him in Dil Se."

ICYDK, Preity Zinta's debut film was Dil Se opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Then the two went on to star in superhit films like Veer Zara, Kal Ho Na Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna among others.

Another fan inquired, "Mam when will you and SRK do a film together." To this, the actress replied, "When we get a mind blowing script together that only him and I can do. Till then gotta wait."

On Monday afternoon, Preity Zinta kickstarted an Ask Me Antyhing (AMA) session on her X handle on this note, "Finally some time off after a while. Happy to do a quick #pzchat as requested by you guys. Bring it on folks."

On the work front, Preity Zinta is currently shooting for Lahore 1947, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi and co-starring Sunny Deol.