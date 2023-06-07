Ashish Vidyarthi On Being Trolled For Getting Married At 57: 'Was Shocked'

Ashish Vidyarthi with Rupali Barua. (courtesy: bollywoodcouch)

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who got married at the age of 57, in a recent interview with IndiaToday.in, addressed those trolling him for his age and his decision of getting married at 57. The veteran actor married Assam-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in May. He told IndiaToday.in, "I read words like boodha, khusat and many more derogatory words. What is interesting is that it is a comment that each one of us, whoever is saying that, we are passing on others who are older than us, and at the same time, we are giving that fear to ourselves, because each one of us, hopefully, will become old. We are telling ourselves, 'hey, listen, don't do things just because you're old.' So, does that mean you're supposed to die unhappy? If somebody wants companionship, why should he not?"

The actor earlier had shared extensive Instagram posts after his marriage, speaking about age and companionship a few days ago. During his interaction with IndiaToday.in, the veteran actor added, "What are these walls we are creating for everyone? A law-abiding human being, who's doing things legally, who's paying his taxes and is working hard. That person is making a personal choice, to get married, legally, with another person, who's also keen to have a family and live with love. It's a thing in which each one of us should actually be supporting each other rather than puncturing somebody else. That is something I did not expect and was shocked because throughout my life I have added value."

A few days ago, he shared an Instagram entry, in which he talked about his marriage. "I met Rupali Barua. We started chatting, then met a year back. We felt something interesting about each other and thought that we could be walking together as husband and wife. Therefore, Rupali and I got married. She is 50 and I am 57, not 60, but age doesn't matter my friend. Each one of us can be happy. Just wanted to let you know, let's keep moving with respect, how people are living their lives," he said in a section of the video.

Ashish Vidyarthi was previously married to Rajoshi Vidyarthi. In a career spanning decades, Ashish Vidyarthi has been a part of films across languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi, and Bengali.

Ashish Vidyarthi is known for mostly playing antagonist in movies. His filmography includes 1942: A Love Story, Baazi, Jeet, Mrityudaata, Arjun Pandit, Major Saab, Soldier, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Jaanwar, Vaastav: The Reality, Joru Ka Ghulam, Refugee, Jodi No.1 and Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, among others.