Allu Arjun's 20 Years As An Actor, Summed Up By Uncle Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi in a throwback pic with Allu Arjun. (courtesy: KChiruTweets)

Superstar Allu Arjun celebrated 20 years in the film industry on Tuesday (March 28). The actor, who has grown to be one of the most popular superstars in the country, has been receiving warm messages and congratulatory notes from all quarters. One such message of appreciation came from Allu Arjun's uncle and legendary actor Chiranjeevi. Sharing a throwback photo with his nephew, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Dear Bunny, so heartening you have completed 20 fab years in films. Memories of your childhood are still fresh and yet how time flies. Delighted 2 see how you carved a niche and grown as a pan India Star, as an Icon Star. Wishing you scale greater heights in years 2 come and win many more hearts.” with heart emojis.

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha is Allu Arjun's paternal aunt. Both Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun work predominantly in Telugu films.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Dear Bunny @alluarjun so heartening u hv completd 20 fab yrs in films.Memories of yr childhud r still fresh & yet hw time flies! Delighted 2 see hw U carvd a niche & grown as a Pan India Star,as an Icon Star! Wishing U scale greater heights in yrs 2 cme & win mny more hearts!???????? pic.twitter.com/3lVln4SBUI — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 29, 2023

On the occasion of his completing 20 years in the film industry, Allu Arjun on Tuesday shared a gratitude note on social media. Allu Arjun said, “Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed and have been showered with love. I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers, and fans. Gratitude forever.”

Replying to a post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “[Fire emojis] there's going to be fireworks soon.” They have worked together in films such as S/O Sathyamurthy and Pushpa: The Rise. Singer Shreya Ghosal said, “Congratulations to you! What a journey,” with heart emoji. Model Dino Morea wrote, “Congratulations, and more to come.”

Actress Rakul Preet Singh said, “Fav fav fav [fire emojis].” Singer Armaan Malik gushed, “Congrats anna. More power to you! Thaggedele.” Australian cricketer David Warner commented, “Well done, mate.”

Allu Arjun marked his acting debut with the 2003 Telugu romantic drama film Gangotri.

Allu Arjun was last seen in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise which was a nationwide blockbuster. The actor will soon be seen in the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi was last seen in the film Waltair Veerayya with Ravi Teja.