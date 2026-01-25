Aryan Khan Gushes Over "<i>Baap</i>" Shah Rukh Khan's Fierce Look In <i>King</i>

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's highly awaited film 'King' has just locked its release date, and his son, director Aryan Khan, seems just as excited as millions of his dad's fans.

Soon after the makers shared the date announcement video for King, Aryan took to Instagram to react to his father's powerful new look. He re-shared the video on his Instagram Story and wrote "Baap", literally summing up his reaction in just one word.

Take a look:

On Saturday, SRK and director Siddharth Anand officially announced that King will release in theatres on December 24, 2026, making it a major Christmas release. Along with the date, the team also shared fresh visuals from the film. The new clips show Shah Rukh Khan in a bold and intense avatar, hinting at a high-action story.

The film's title was revealed on November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan's birthday.

On his 60th birthday last year, the makers dropped a teaser from the film, featuring gripping visuals, fast-paced action, and a darker, more intense version of Khan than audiences have ever seen before. Sporting silver hair, sharp expressions, and a brooding aura, the actor embodied a ruthless and enigmatic persona. In one of the standout moments, SRK delivers a chilling dialogue that instantly caught the audience's attention: "Kitne khoon kiye, yaad nahi. Achhe log the yaa bure, kabhi pucha nahi. Bas unki aankhon mein ehsaas dekha ki ye unki aakhri saas hain. Aur mein uski wajah."

'King' is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)