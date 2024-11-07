Ranbir Kapoor Shares Update On His Lifestyle Brand ARKS: "Unboxing Soon"

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor launched his lifestyle brand ARKS on his 42nd birthday in September. Now, the actor has shared an update about the business venture. On ARKS' official Instagram page, Ranbir shared a video of himself teasing the unboxing of his brand. The clip shows the actor walking into the frame dressed in a white T-shirt and blue jeans. He is also carrying a white box in his hands. He carefully places it on a table and says “hi” to the viewers. Then, Ranbir dips his finger in red paint and starts to draw the ARKS logo on the box. Simultaneously, he narrates, “Up, down, left, right.” After the actor walks out of the frame, the camera focuses on the logo and the ARKS sign on the box. The caption of the post simply read, “Unboxing soon.”

The video was reposted by Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor on Instagram Stories.

Back in September, the brand's announcement was made with a fascinating visual narrative featuring Ranbir Kapoor. The clip shows the actor relaxing on the grass, gazing at the sky and imagining the brand's emblem and philosophy. The post's description says, "Meet the founder. He is not on social media."

Ranbir Kapoor had previously shared his entrepreneurial vision on Nikhil Kamath's podcast. Talking about the brand, the actor said, “I have been talking about it for many years, around 10 years. I have always been a sneakerhead, into basketball, baseball, many other sports, (I) used to travel a lot too… So I am very passionate about it but I am very scared because I don't know India as well as I should. I don't know the market. I always questioned how come we don't have something like ZARA or H&M in India, we have such a huge consumer market. So yes, I am planning to start a brand, I have been working on it from a couple of years. It's a lifestyle brand — essentials.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 and 2. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.