Arjun Reddy At 7: Vijay Deverakonda Shares BTS Pics With Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Fans Want Second Part Of The Film

Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey led the film

<i>Arjun Reddy At 7</i>: Vijay Deverakonda Shares BTS Pics With Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Fans Want Second Part Of The Film
Vijay Deverakonda shared this image. (courtesy: VijayDeverakonda)
New Delhi:

Vijay Deverakonda, who rose to fame with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy, shared a couple of BTS pictures as the film clocked seven years today. Arjun shared pictures with the director. In one click, the duo can be seen looking at a monitor. In the others, Sandeep can be seen looking at Vijay's intense expression. Vijay can be seen dressed as his part (ICYDK, he played a doctor in the film). Sharing the images, Vijay wrote, "Give the people 'The SandeepVanga #ArjunReddy full cut' for the 10 years anniversary @sandeepreddy.vanga! I cannot believe it is 7 years already, remember so many moments as if it was last year." Fans chimed in the comments section and demanded a second part of the film. A user wrote, "Arjun Reddy is not a movie. It's an emotion." Another comment read, "We want Arjun Reddy again in theatres to re-release". Another user wrote, "We want Arjun Reddy 2 please. VD sir."  Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey led the film. Take a look:

A couple of months ago, the Family Star actor took his parents on their first ever trip to the United States. He shared pictures from their recent vacation and they were absolutely adorable. In the first picture, Vijay can be seen joined by father Govardhan Rao and brother Anand Deverakonda. He shared famjam pictures as well. In one click, Vijay can be seen hugging his father tightly. Sharing the pictures, Vijay wrote in the caption, "Taking Mum and Dad on their first trip to the US" and dropped a heart emoji.  Take a look:

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in The Family Star opposite Mrunal Thakur. Vijay Deverakonda made his acting debut in 2011 film Nuvvila. However, his breakout performance was in the 2016 film Pelli Choopulu. The actor is best-known for his performances in films like Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy, Ye Mantram Vesave, Mahanati, Nadigaiyar Thilagam, Geetha Govindam, World Famous Lover and Dear Comrade, to name a few. He had a cameo in Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD. 

Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey, Arjun Reddy
