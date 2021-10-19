Arjun Rampal's Black And White Throwback Pics Are Pure Gold

"Time travel," wrote Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rampal72)

Arjun Rampal, on Tuesday, made a trip down memory lane and shared amazing black and white throwback pictures of himself. His post is a throwback treat to his fans. The photos appear to be from the actor's modelling days. Most of them feature him sporting long hair. "B&W #throwback #compilation #timetravel," Arjun Rampal wrote in the caption of his post. His fans are all praise for him in the comments section. "One of most handsome men in the world," commented a user while another wrote: "You were one of the most handsome Indian actors, you still are, of course."

See Arjun Rampal's post here:

Arjun Rampal's love for black and white throwback pictures is known to all. Some time back, he shared these pictures from his modelling days and wrote: "Throwback to 1995 photographer Pat, remember these early days in Mumbai when the world was a playground. Dreams, aspirations, new friends, somewhere in Andheri on a friend's terrace. Clueless of how life would turn out. Look back and feel just gratitude. #nostalgia."

We love this photo of Arjun Rampal from "some decades ago":

Arjun Rampal was last seen in Zee5's courtroom-drama Nail Polish, which also featured Manav Kaul. He has featured in a number of films such as Dil Hai Tumhaara, Asambhav, D-Day, Chakravyuh, Inkaar, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!, Housefull, Raajneeti and Ra.One, in which he co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan.

His next film Dhaakad was originally scheduled to open in theatres around Diwali 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now slated to release on April 8 next year.

