Arjun Rampal On Ranveer Singh's Casting In Don 3: 'It Will Be Fun To See Him'

Arjun Rampal, who played the role of Jasjit Ahuja in the previous instalments of Don alongside Shah Rukh Khan, recently opened up about his reaction with regards to the casting of Ranveer Singh in the upcoming film Don 3. In an interview with India Today, the actor, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Crakk alongside Vidyut Jammwal, said, "People have a lot of speculations why Ranveer and not Shah Rukh Khan, both the actor's fan clubs are going after one another. The same thing happened when Mr Bachchan was Don and Shah Rukh was going to lift that mantle. I think it's a great franchise. It's like one of those franchises we should be all excited about and proud of. Something like a Bond series. See even in Bond, it keeps changing with time, so I think it's natural. It's not such a big deal."

Talking about Ranveer Singh as the new Don, he said, "It will be fun to see Ranveer as Don. It will also be fun and exciting to see Farhan back directing a film." For the unversed, Farhan and Arjun Rampal have also worked together in Rock On.

On Tuesday, Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment welcomed Bollywood star Kiara Advani on board for Don 3. Putting all speculations to rest regarding who will star alongside Ranveer Singh in the film, Excel Entertainment wrote on social media, “Welcome to the Don universe Kiara Advani #Don3.” The announcement video however did not reveal any information about Kiara's role in the film. Take a look at the announcement video re-shared by Kiara Advani on her Instagram feed:

Last year around August, the makers of Don 3 shared an announcement video to introduce us to the new Don. The clip began with a voiceover by Ranveer Singh, who says, "When will the sleeping lion wake up? The world wants to know? Go tell them, I have awoken and will appear again soon." No Don series of film is complete without the iconic "11 mulkon ki police" dialogue and this announcement video is not any different. Ranveer Singh says, "11 mulkon ki police dhundti hai mujhe, par pakadh paya hai mujhko kaun. Main hun Don (Wanted by the police of 11 countries, no one has been able to get me, I am Don)."

Check out the Don 3 title announcement here:

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release in 2025.