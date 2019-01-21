Arjun Kapoor's Latest Workout Pic Is The Fitness Inspo You Need Right Now

Arjun Kapoor working out at the gym (Image courtesy arjunkapoor)

Highlights "Pain. Burn. Failure. Repeat," Arjun Kapoor captioned his post Arjun is currently prepping for his role in Panipat The film also stars Kriti Sanon

Arjun Kapoor, who is currently working on Ashutosh Gowarikar's period film Panipat shared photos from his workout session on Monday. Anyone who has been following the 33-year-old actor's social media accounts recently would know that he has been sweating out really hard at the gym for a chiseled body for his role in the film. In the latest set of photos Arjun can be seen doing various forms of exercises. "Pain. Burn. Failure. Repeat," read Arjun Kapoor's post. The post which has 101,088 likes so far, has been liked by Mailaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan and Kartik Aaryan. Ranveer Singh, who is a very close friend of Arjun commented on the post and wrote: "Warrior."

Over the weekend, Arjun Kapoor had shared another set of pictures featuring him working out at the gym. "Let's do this, one session at a time... feel the burn feel the pain feel the heart racing," he captioned the pictures.

Not only has Arjun Kapoor undergone a makeover for his role in Panipat, he is also taking horse riding lessons for the film. In a lengthy post, Arjun had described how the process was "therapeutic" and "empowering" at the same time. Sharing a photo of himself from the horse riding session on Instagram, Arjun wrote: "New year, new learnings... so the last whole month of 2018 went in enjoying the company of an animal, mother nature and sunrises... as I gear up to restart shooting for Panipat I feel privileged to be able to learn this beautiful art of becoming one with this most glorious animal. The process of learning has been therapeutic and empowering at the same time. Can't wait to get back on set with this new childlike excitement for what is my toughest and biggest film yet. PS - Thank you to my teachers at the Race course for bearing with me along the way."

Apart from Arjun Kapoor, the film also stars Krito Sanon. The film is based on the third Battle of Panipat, fought between Ahmad Shah Durrani's invading Afghani forces and Sadashivrao Bhau representing the Maratha Empire.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is also part of crime thriller India's Most Wanted and Sandeep And Pinky Faraar.