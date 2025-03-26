Arjun Kapoor's Heartfelt Post For His Late Mother: "Some Days, The Weight Feels Too Heavy"

On his mother's 13th death anniversary, Arjun Kapoor shared a deeply emotional message on social media, reflecting on the profound impact she had on his life.

In a heartfelt note, Arjun opened up about the pain of losing his mother and the void that remains in his life.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a couple of rare throwback photos from his younger days with his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, offering a nostalgic glimpse into his cherished memories with his late mother.

For the caption, Arjun wrote, “13 years today, Maa… Some days, the weight of it all feels too heavy. Ansh and I try, we really do, to make the most of the world you built for us. But there are still so many conversations left unfinished, so many moments I wish we could share. I hold on to the hope that one day, we'll sit together and complete them all. Until then, I miss you every single day. Love you, always.”

The photos feature Arjun's heartwarming moments with his sister Anshula Kapoor from their childhood, capturing the bond they shared with each other and their late mother during their younger days.

Anshula also paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother by sharing a series of her photos.

She expressed her emotions, writing, “13 years without you, kadhi chawal without you just doesn't taste the same, but I still have it every year on this date because I fool myself into thinking that I'm a fraction closer to sharing a meal with you. Miss you on my good days, on my hard days, and everything in between.. But this date still hits deeply.”

“Because there's a huge part of me that will never quite be okay with not being able to have another conversation with you, not hear your voice, your laugh.. Not feel your hugs. Love you Ma. Always and forever,” Anshula added.

For the unversed, Arjun Kapoor's mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, tragically passed away on March 25, 2012, due to multiple organ failure. She died just days before Arjun made his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade.

