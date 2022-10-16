Arjun Kapoor Is 'So Proud' Of His 'Little Sister' Janhvi As He Reviews Mili Trailer

Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor and Mili poster. (courtesy: arjunkapoor) (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Arjun Kapoor, who recently watched the trailer of sister Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Mili, is all praise for the actress. On Sunday, he shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, "The trailer is so (Not at all) Thanda." He added, "So proud of my little sister doing some really big things" Soon after he shared the post, Janhvi Kapoor immediately dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. The makers of Mili hosted a launch event in Mumbai on Saturday to unveil the trailer.

Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, the movie also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. The movie is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen in which a woman stuck in a freezer fights to stay alive. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the movie will release on November 4.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is busy shooting for his next film with Bhumi Pendnekar in London. On Saturday, he shared a dashing picture of himself in an all-black outfit and captioned the post as "Life is a walk in the park... (literally) #london #shootdiaries #sweaterweather" Soon after he shared the post, Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani commented, "Just off for a spinnnish"

In London, he attended actress Rakul Preet Singh's birthday with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Happy faces on a happy day Happy birthday @rakulpreet I'm hoping u enjoyed the day and the also" Check out the post below:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in The Lady Killer, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar.