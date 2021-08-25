Arjun Kapoor Is Having A 'Hot Boy Summer' And We Can't Even...

Arjun Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor and his "hot boy summer" pictures are making the Internet (and us) envious. The actor, on Wednesday, posted a set of cool photos of himself having a good time by a pool. He can be seen sporting black shorts and a cap in the pictures. Arjun Kapoor, whose new film Bhoot Police will release next month, captioned his photos in the best way possible: "Hot Boy Summer...#photodump." His fans, within minutes, dropped fire and red heart icons in the comments section of his post. Take a look at the actor's post here:

After seeing Arjun Kapoor's latest post, it is hard to say that he was once overweight. But the actor underwent major physical transformation before making his acting debut with the 2012 action-romance Ishaqzaade.

Last month, sharing now-and-then pictures of himself, the actor wrote that he has been "working towards bettering" every day. His caption read: "Pehle main bohot mota bohot pareshan tha.... No, no this is not one of those posts. Just putting it out there that I love every chapter of my life. Those days and even now, I have always been myself at every step of the way. I cherish every bit. I'm a work in progress like anyone and everyone else," wrote the actor and added "My mother told me every stage of your life is a journey and you will always be a constant work in progress. I understand the meaning of that now more than ever and I'm loving that I'm working towards bettering myself... every damn day!"

Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson, in which he co-starred with Rakul Preet Singh, has worked in many films, including Aurangzeb, Gunday and 2 States. Other than Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor also has Ek Villain Returns lined up.