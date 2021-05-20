Arijit Singh's Mother Dies At 52 Due To Cerebral Stroke

Arijit Singh's fan club shared this picture.(Image courtesy: arijitsinghlyrics)

Highlights She had recently recovered from COVID-19

She tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday

She was being treated at a hospital in Kolkata

Singer Arijit Singh's mother Aditi Singh, who had recently recovered from COVID-19, died at a Kolkata hospital on Wednesday due to cerebral stroke, reported news agency PTI. Aditi Singh was 52 and was admitted to the hospital for the treatment of COVID-19. Arijit Singh's mother recovered from COVID-19 and tested negative for the virus on Monday but succumbed to cerebral stroke on Wednesday. A hospital source confirmed the news of the death of Arijit Singh's mother to PTI and said: "She passed away last night around 11 pm. Aditi Singh, admitted with COVID, was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). She tested negative on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke last night."

Earlier on May 6, Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee had shared a post on Twitter requesting A negative blood group donors to come forward to help Arijit Singh's mother for her treatment. He urged eligible donors to visit the AMRI hospital in Kolkata's Dhakuria. He shared the tweet in Bengali and wrote: "Need A- donor for singer Arijit Singh's mother in Dhakuria Amri tomorrow. Interested blood donors can contact Nitasha on 801719747647."

Take a look at Srijit Mukherjee's tweet Here:

In his most recent Facebook post, Arijit Singh had urged people to not step out of their homes as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 pandemic. In a long Facebook post, the singer shared several tips to avoid and fight against COVID-19. He had written the post in Hindi and Bengali languages. "Mai yeh baar-baar keh raha hun. Apne aap ko gharo mei band kar lijiye. Baahar mat nikaliye (I am saying this again and again, please remain inside your houses and don't go outside)," he wrote in the post.

Arijit Singh is one of the most loved musicians of the recent times. He rose to stardom after his song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 gained massive response from fans. Some of his other hit tracks include Agar Tum Saath Ho , Humdard and Kalank .

(With PTI inputs)