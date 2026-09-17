Why Did Arijit Singh Need 200 Takes For <i>Ramayana</i> Song <i>Jai Jai Ram</i>? The Reason Will Surprise You

Arijit Singh may have stepped away from playback singing, but his songs continue to make an impact. His latest release, Jai Jai Ram from Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, has mesmerised fans. Now, a source has revealed that it took the singer almost 200 takes to record the track.



Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in pivotal roles, has garnered a lot of attention since it was announced. Arijit Singh's track has added to the excitement surrounding the film.



An insider told Pinkvilla that Arijit Singh was so lost in the track's emotion that he kept giving take after take.



“Arijit Singh was completely immersed in the devotion of Jai Jai Ram while recording it, resulting in nearly 200 takes. He kept exploring the emotion with every take and was so lost in the feeling that he simply didn't want it to end. Eventually, he stopped thinking about the technicalities and surrendered to the emotion of the song,” the source told Pinkvilla.



Sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, Jai Jai Ram features glimpses of Rama (Ranbir Kapoor) and Sita's (Sai Pallavi's) wedding. The video also shows the couple travelling through Ayodhya in a chariot as the residents shower them with petals.



The AR Rahman composition is a fresh interpretation of the devotional bhajan Jai Siya Ram. The lyrics are penned by Dr Kumar Vishwas.



Ramayana New Poster



On the occasion of Ganesh Charturthi, the makers unveiled a new poster of Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita.



The poster, which celebrates the “timeless bond of Siya and Ram”, shows Ranbir Kapoor placing a flower in Sai Pallavi's hair.



Ramayana Release Date



The first instalment of the two-part movie will be released on November 6, 2026. The second part will be out on Diwali 2027.



Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi are also part of the film.



Ramayana has been made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore.



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