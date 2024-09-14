Ariana Grande's Boyfriend Ethan Slater Finalises From Lilly Jay: Report

Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay are officially divorced. The 31-year-old Spamalot actor and his wife finalised their divorce on Thursday, September 12, after five years of marriage, according to TMZ. Ethan Slater began dating his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande following his separation from Lilly Jay earlier this year. The couple filed for divorce in New York, and the terms of the settlement remain confidential. Ethan and Lilly began their relationship in 2012, married in November 2018 and welcomed their son in August 2022.

Ethan Slater filed for divorce in New York City on July 26, as reported by TMZ, though the reason for their split was not disclosed.

Though Ethan Slater's Instagram account is now private, he previously shared various posts with Lilly Jay, including a Mother's Day post liked by Ariana Grande, which read, "Happy first Mother's Day to the most loving, caring, and wonderful mom/person in the world - from me and this little guy." This post followed an earlier announcement where Ethan Slater revealed their child's arrival with a photo of a onesie that said "Wicked Cute."

Ethan Slater also marked their fourth wedding anniversary with a tribute to Jay, referring to her as his "best friend" and noting, "4 years married, 10 years together. And this is easily the best (and most bizarre) year yet.

Ariana Grande, who separated from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez in July 2023 after nearly two years of marriage, settled her divorce in early October 2023, just weeks after filing. A source previously told People that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have been "quietly and lovingly working on their friendship" since their split.

Since news of Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's relationship emerged, the couple has kept their romance low-key. As a source told PEOPLE in September 2023, "They are just trying to navigate their new relationship in private."