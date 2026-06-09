Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater Break Up After 3 Years Of Dating

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's relationship was one of the most talked about celebrity romances in recent years, but new reports suggest the couple is no longer together. The two actors quietly ended their relationship several months ago after deciding they were better as friends. While the news may surprise many, sources claim the split was friendly and both continue to have respect for each other.

Grande and Slater first met while filming Wicked, released in November 2024. Their romance soon attracted intense attention as both were ending relationships with their previous partners at the time. Now, sources say the pair have moved on and are focusing on their individual lives and careers.

A source told Page Six, “Ariana and Ethan broke up several months ago but they've remained friends since then and have nothing but respect and admiration for one another.

“This wasn't a decision they took lightly but realised they were better off friends than in a committed relationship. Ariana is feeling really happy and focused on the next chapter with her Eternal Sunshine tour and the upcoming release of her album Petal.”

Ariana Grande is handling the breakup well and is focused on her career. Another source told People magazine that she has been spending most of her time preparing for her tour and has been in a positive mood.

Returning to the stage and meeting fans again after several years has been something she was looking forward to for a long time.

The singer last went on tour in 2019 and reports suggest she dedicated much of this year getting everything ready for her new shows. She is working hard to make the concerts special for fans and put a lot of effort into the production.

The breakup news came just a day after Ariana Grande sparked discussion with an unusual moment during her Eternal Sunshine tour. While performing Thank U, Next, she sang the lyric, “Only wanna do it once, real bad,” and then showed two fingers while laughing. The gesture caught fans' attention, as many interpreted it as a joke about being open to getting married a second time, even though her marriage with Dalton Gomez ended in divorce.

In the Wicked films, Ethan Slater plays Boq, while Ariana Grande stars as Glinda.