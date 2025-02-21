Argentine Court Dismisses Charges Against 3 Accused In Liam Payne Death Case

Liam Payne's death case has taken a new turn.

According to reports, an Argentine court has issued a statement claiming that charges of criminal negligence have been dropped against three of the five individuals linked with the tragic death of the former One Direction member.

As per the ruling obtained by The Associated Press, the Argentine federal appeals court dismissed charges against Rogelio Nores, Gilda Martin, and Esteban Grassi.

Argentine businessman Rogelio Nores holds a US citizenship. He accompanied Liam Payne on his trip to Buenos Aires.

Glida Martin is the manager of Palermo's CasaSur Hotel where the singer died on October 16, 2024. Esteban Grassi is the hotel's head receptionist.

The court has, however, ordered the two other defendants connected to the case to remain in custody. Braian Paiz, a waiter at CasaSur Hotel, and Ezequiel David Pereyra, a former employee of the same hotel, are to remain in detention.

They are being prosecuted for allegedly providing narcotics to the boyband icon.

In Argentina, a negligent homicide conviction can result in a prison sentence that can range anywhere from one to five years.

Liam Payne fell to his death from the third floor of his balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31.

Shortly after his death, the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No. 14 shared details about Liam's toxicology results. The report received after the autopsy revealed that Liam Payne had traces of “alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants" in his body.

Liam Payne was laid to rest on November 20 at St. Mary's Church in Buckinghamshire, England.

The singer's One Direction teammates Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan attended the private service.

Liam Payne, born in Wolverhampton, England, rose to fame after appearing on The X Factor in 2008. He joined One Direction in 2010.