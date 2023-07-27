AR Rahman's Godfather Of A Post For 'G.O.A.T' Kamal Hasaan Has The Internet's Heart

Just two GOATs looking at each other. (courtesy: arrahman)

When don Vito Corleone speaks, it's an offer you just can't refuse. Sorry, we don't make the rules. A little context for those who require one. So, music maestro AR Rahman posted a picture from the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. BTW, did we mention that the picture features film legend Kamal Haasan watching a scene from Francis Ford Coppola's classic The Godfather? It happens to be the negotiation scene where Marlon Brando says, "If you consider a million dollars in cash just finance." We can't decide if we liked the picture more or AR Rahman's caption accompanying it. "One G.O.A.T watching another G.O.A.T at the Academy Museum," he wrote.

The Internet, super-thrilled to see AR Rahman's post, filled up the comments section of his post and they did it fast. Per the Internet, Kamal Haasan and Marlon Brando aren't the only GOATs (greatest of all times) in the post. AR Rahman is one too. Here's what a user wrote, "And another G.O.A.T posting it." "GOAT overdose," added a second. "Legends," read a third. Inputs from another fan, "Million dollar picture." Here's another comment, "Real godfather watching." Similar thoughts echoed in this comment, "OG Godfathers." Some more comments on the post, "And another GOAT bringing this to our attention." Another user added, "We call this a phenomenon image that has GOATception. GOAT watching GOAT watching GOAT." Remarks like "The actual GOAT picturing it" and "Photographed by another goat" and "Too many GOATS in this post" also surfaced in the comments section. Another one added, "Imagine remake this in Tamil with all these "GOAT."

Check out the post shared by AR Rahman here:

The Godfather was the first installment of the trilogy, which focused on the journeys of patriarch Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) and his reluctant son Michael (Al Pacino), who finds himself tangled in the mafia world. The film acquired a cult status and remains a fan favourite even today. Robert De Niro was cast as the younger version of Vito Corleone in the second installment of the film, which won him the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in 1974. Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Francis Ford Coppola had a mini reunion of the film at last year's Academy Awards.