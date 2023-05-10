AR Rahman's ROFL Reaction To Sting Watching His Song Get 'Murdered': 'I've Been There'

Image was shared by AR Rahman. (courtesy: arrahman)

AR Rahman is one of the most prolific music talents India has ever produced. The Oscar winner has composed and sung songs in many languages for over three decades now. His iconic songs have been recreated and remixed over the years and the composer has often been vocal about his displeasure regarding some of these tracks. Now in a hilarious new post, AR Rahman has revisited the subject. On Wednesday, AR Rahman shared a viral video clip on Twitter featuring legendary English singer Sting. The clip from the Polar Music Prize show in 2017 features Sting visibly uncomfortable as he watches Jose Feliciano perform the iconic song Every Breath You Take on stage.

Sting – who has 17 Grammy awards to his credit – is one of the biggest names in rock music, in addition to being an actor and songwriter. The original tweet includes the note: “Sting watching his song getting murdered live on stage.” Quote-tweeting the post, AR Rahman added: “I've been there.”

In 2020, when a reprised version of AR Rahman's Delhi-6 song Masakali was released, the composer shared his views on social media. Without mentioning the new song Masakali 2.0, AR Rahman shared a tweet with the link to the original track and wrote, “Enjoy the original Masakali.” He also attached a photo with the text: “No short-cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a director, a composer and a lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew – lots of love and prayers, AR Rahman.”

Currently, AR Rahman is basking in all the praise coming his way for his stellar work in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan -2.Some of his upcoming projects include Ayalaan, Maamannan Maidaan, Pippa, Aadujeevitham, Laal Salaam, and Mani Ratnam's next with Kamal Haasan.