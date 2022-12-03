World, Meet Apurva And Shilpa Agnihotri's Baby Daughter Ishaani Kanu

A still from Apurva Agnihotri's video. (courtesy: apurvaagnihotri02)

Actor Apurva Agnihotri's latest post screams love from miles away. After all, it features his cute little daughter. Apurva and his wife Shilpa Saklani welcomed their first child after 18 years of marriage. Apurva shared a heartwarming post introducing his daughter to everyone. It's a video that consists of various pictures of the couple holding their bundle of joy. Apurva stated that this birthday “became the most special birthday" of his life and that the two have decided to name their daughter - Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri. Apurva Agnihotri wrote, “And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as god blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever.”

He also added, “With utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri. Please shower her with all your love and blessings. Om Namaha Shivaya.”

Many celebrities rushed to the comment section to congratulate the duo. Actress Rakshanda Khan wrote, “And finallllyyyyyyyyy the cutest little doll is here! Cannot wait to hug, kiss and squish her. Girls are luckiest for their daddies so get ready for your life to change for the better my dearest Apu. Armaan Sir ke armaan poore hue.” Actress Shilpa Shirodkar commented, “Omg appu and Shilpa blessings blessings and purest love to you both and my Baby Ishaani.” Kishwer Merchant also wrote, “Omg am so happy. Congratulations you guys.” Karanvir Bohra mentioned, “You are parents. Yahoooo,” with several heart emojis.

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani often send the internet into a meltdown with their loved-up pictures. Take a look at this cute post. “Good morning everyone,” Apurva wrote.

Apurva Agnihotri never shies away from expressing his love for his wife He shared a picture of Shilpa Saklani. However, it's his caption that left us in awe. Apurva wrote, “The Most Stunning Girl on This Planet,” with a red heart emoji.

Now, see some glimpses from their Diwali celebration. The couple decided to deck up in festive outfits to mark the occasion. The caption read, “I wish you all peace and happiness next year and a joyous Diwali celebration.”

Apurva Agnihotri has worked in TV shows such as Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara,Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh and others. He made his Bollywood debut with the film Pardes. Shilpa Saklani is also a TV actress well-known for her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Apurva and Shilpa also featured together in Bigg Boss 7.