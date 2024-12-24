Aparshakti Khurana's BTS Still From <i>Dangal</i> Is A Trip Down The Memory Lane

Dangal was a pathbreaking film for more reasons than one.

Other than the phenomenal box-office collections that it went on to receive, it also marked the debut of Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The film completed 8 years yesterday. Aparshakti Khurana took to Instagram to share a BTS still of him with the cast.

The film featured the two lead actresses along with Zaira Wasim who played the younger version of Geeta Phogat, essayed by Fatima Sana Shaikh.

He captioned the post with, "8 years from where it all started! DANGAL! It feels like yesterday", and added a white heart emoji with it.

Have a look here:

Khurana left a lasting impression with his nuanced performance as Omkar, Mahavir Singh Phogat's younger nephew.

Recalling what a privilege it has been to be a part of this cast, the actor has always expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity.

He has always considered it a fulfilling experience to work with Aamir Khan and new talents like the lead actresses, at that time.

Both Sanya and Fatima have since then gone on to achieve great heights in their respective careers.

Aparshakti too, has had a splendid 2023. This year too, he's been making waves with his OTT release Berlin.

His hilarious character Bittu in this year's blockbuster Stree 2 was loved by everyone for his exceptional comic timing.

Next on the work front, he has the romantic comedy Badtameez Dil with Vaani Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

He will also be seen in a documentary titled Finding Ram.



