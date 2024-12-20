Recap 2024: <i>Pushpa 2</i> To <i>Stree 2</i>, The Blockbuster Sequels Which Ruled Box Office

As 2024 draws to a close, it's time to reflect on the year that witnessed the triumph of epic tales, the return of favourite characters, and the opening of new worlds to explore. Filled with both uplifting real-life stories and breathtaking spectacles, 2024 was nothing short of a cinematic rollercoaster. While content-rich originals found their footing, sequels and franchise films rocketed ahead, becoming the undisputed box office rulers. They captivate our hearts and minds like never before. Let's take a detailed look at all the best sequel releases of the year.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

A list of 2024 Bollywood sequels is incomplete without this one. The film, directed by Aneez Bazmee, makes fans wonder — who and where Manjulika is. The mad world of 'ghostbuster' Rooh baba, played by Kartik Aaryan, witnesses the arrival of ‘OG Manjulika' (Vidya Balan.) Bonus: Madhuri Dixit. One of the major highlights of the film is their dance

Singham Again

When Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn come together for a film it has to be a blockbuster. And, Singham Again is a testament to the statement. In this film, Ajay's Bajirao Singham is up for a cross-border war against Danger Lanka alias Zubair Hafeez, portrayed by Arjun Kapoor. He was joined by his cop friends Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar) and Sangram Bhalerao (Ranveer Singh).

Stree 2

Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 superhit featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The Amar Kaushik directorial also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Panjak Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee.

Phir Aayi Hasseena Dillruba

If you think the highlight was Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, you couldn't be more wrong. It was Sunny Kaushal's Abhimanyu Bhagwan who kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Dune 2

It is the cinematic adaptation of the second half of Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi novel. The film featured Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Austin Butler in pivotal roles.

Inside Out 2

The world wept over an animated film about emotions, making it only one of the biggest sequels of the year.

Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's face-off was a super duper hit at the box office. It broke and scripted new records and how. You must watch it for the fun banter between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Joker: Folie à Deux

With its iconic cast and intricate plot that seamlessly merged with music, the Oscar-winning movie Joker's sequel made all the right noises. The film introduced Lady Gaga as the new Harley Quinn.

Gladiator 2

After twenty-four years, Gladiator 2 made a triumphant return, bringing Ancient Rome to life with Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal at the forefront. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film is successfully running in theatres.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Is there a better way to end the list? We think not. The Allu Arjun film has set new benchmarks in Indian cinema. It also became the fastest Indian film to collect Rs 1508 crore gross worldwide in 14 days.