Aparshakti Khurana And Wife Aakriti Ahuja Welcome First Child, Reveal Baby's Name

Aparshakti Khurana shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aparshakti_khurana )

Highlights The couple's baby was born on Friday

Aparshakti announced the arrival of his baby on Instagram

"Badhiyaann," commented actress Nushrratt Bharuccha

Congratulations, Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja! The couple welcomed their first baby together on Friday. Aparshakti Khurana announced the addition of an adorable member to their family with an Instagram post, in which he also revealed his baby's name - Arzoie A Khurana. His post read: "Aakriti and Aparshakti welcome with love Arzoie A Khurana. Born August 27, 2021." The comments section of Aparshakti Khurana's post was full of congratulatory messages from friends and celebs such as Bhumi Pednekar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sanya Malhotra, Mrunal Thakur, Patralekhaa, Darshan Kumaar, Saqib Saleem, Sunil Grover, Shakti Mohan, Abhishek Banerjee, Varun Sharma and Angad Bedi.

Aparshakti's brother and actor Ayushmann Khurrana also shared the Stree actor's post on his Instagram story and wrote: "A new member in the fam. Best feeling."

See Aparshakti Khurana's post here:

Aparshakti and Aakriti announced their pregnancy in June. They shared a picture, in which the actor can be seen kissing Aakriti Ahuja's baby bump, and wrote: "Lockdown mein kaam to expand ho nahi paya toh hume laga family hi expand kar lete hai. #PreggerAlert."

Aparshakti Khurana ventured into Bollywood with Aamir Khan's Dangal in 2016. The same year, he featured in Saat Uchakkey. In Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Aparshakti co-starred with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt and also worked with Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Panty in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. The actor has also featured in movies like Stree, Luka Chuppi, Rajma Chawal, Bala and Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

He has films such as Helmet, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rashmi Rocket lined up.