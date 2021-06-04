Aparshakti Khurana And Wife Aakriti Ahuja Announce Pregnancy With ROFL Posts

Aparshakti Khurana shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aparshakti_khurana)

Highlights The actor married Aakriti in September 2014

He posted a picture of himself kissing Aakriti's baby bump

Aparshakti Khurana is an actor, RJ and a TV host

Congratulations, Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja. The couple are expecting their first child together. The actor, on early Friday, announced the good news on social media in the most hilarious way. He posted a beautiful picture of himself kissing Aakriti Ahuja's baby bump and wrote: "Lockdown mein kaam to expand ho nahi paya toh hume laga family hi expand kar lete hai. #PreggerAlert." LOL. The couple look adorable in the monochrome photo. Aakriti, who is the founder of event management company LaFeria Events, shared her pregnancy news with this ROFL caption: "Doing our bit to add to this Baby Boomer generation. #PreggerAlert."

Celebs like Kartik Aaryan, Neena Gupta, Swara Bhaskar, Sanya Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, Ekta Kaul, Varun Sharma and others congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Aparshakti married Aakriti in September 2014.

Check out Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja's ROFL posts here:

Aparshakti Khurana, who is the brother of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, is also an RJ and a TV host. Earlier this year, he wished his wife on her 30th birthday with this adorable post:

Meanwhile, also check out the Khuranas family photo:

Aparshakti Khurana made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Dangal in 2016. The same year, he featured in Saat Uchakkey. In Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Aparshakti co-starred with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt and also worked with Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Panty in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

The actor has also featured in movies like Stree, Luka Chuppi, Rajma Chawal, Bala and Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

He was last seen in the 2020 musical drama Street Dancer 3D where he shared screen space with Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. He has films such as Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rashmi Rocket and Helmet to look forward to.