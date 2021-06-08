Anybody Home? Mira Rajput Is Knocking On Instagram's Door

Mira Rajput shared this photo (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Highlights Mira shared a glimpse of her OOTD

She can be seen wearing a white shirt in the pic

"Knock knock," she captioned her photo

Do you think Mira Rajput loves white? Or is it the colour black she likes more? Well, some of her posts reveal that Mira is a fan of both black and white when it comes to her outfit choices. Mira Rajput often shares glimpses of her outfits of the day and she just added one more to the list. On Tuesday, Mira Rajput was yet again in a black and white mood and in sync with that, she picked a white shirt with black polka dots on the exaggerated sleeves of her OOTD. Mira Rajput, a believer of minimalism, accessorised with a double strand pearl necklace and her smile. Make-up was on point with pink and brown hues.

So, here's how Mira Rajput got ready to knock on Instagram's door today: "Knock knock," she captioned her photo. Hello there, Mira. What's up?

Mira Rajput's love for black and white is also evident in this look of hers - one can never go wrong with a white shirt and black blazer paired with denims. She added a pop pf colour to her look with a bright yellow bag.

Here's Mira Rajput looking stunning in a black and white dress in her "soul city" Mykonos.

Mira Rajput's sartorial picks are inspired by a TV fashionista - the character Moira Rose of Canadian TV show Schitt's Creek. Here's how she captioned her black and white look once: "Gossip is the Devil's telephone. Best to just hang up. No Schitt I had to do this at The Postcard Hotel, Moira."

Mira Rajput and actor Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015 and often trend for setting major couple goals. Mira and Shahid are also parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.