Anushka Sharma's Unmissable Reaction After Virat Kholi Takes One-handed Catch At IPL Match

Anushka Sharma was left amazed after her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli grabbed a catch one-handedly during the latest Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on Saturday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In the viral images surfacing on social media platforms, Anushka can be seen with her hands near her head when Virat grabbed the ball. In other viral pictures, Virat can be seen sharing eye contact with Anushka gesturing the victory sign through his hand while Anushka is seen smiling.

Well, it was one of the outstanding catches by the former captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the match. Also, Anushka Sharma was not alone in the stands. She was accompanied by her parents.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are considered a power couple as they never fail to impress their fans. They keep giving major couple goals, making everyone fall in love with them.

A few weeks ago, Anushka Sharma shared a post featuring Virat Kohli. She captioned the post as, "We clean up well"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Now, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film marks the return of Anushka to silver screens after a gap of almost four years. The film is slated to release in the second half of the year on the OTT platform Netflix.