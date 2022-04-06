Heatwave Or No Heatwave, Anushka Sharma Is At Cricket Practice For Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma post practice session. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of ace Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress, who was on a break since 2018, will be making her comeback into the entertainment industry with Chakda Xpress, a biopic on Jhulan Goswami- a former captain of the India national women's cricket team. Sharing an update post her practice session, Anushka posted a selfie on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Post practice in this heatwave". In the picture, the actress can be seen in a workout gear-black t-shirt and sunglasses, sweating it out on the cricket pitch.

Of late, Anushka Sharma has been working out hard on her bowling and batting skills to ace Jhulan Goswami's character in her upcoming movie. She keeps her followers updated by sharing pictures from her practice sessions. Earlier, the actress shared a short clipping, practising in the nets. She captioned the post as, "Get-Sweat-Go! #ChakdaXpress #prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days." Check out below:

Anushka Sharma has also shared a teaser of Chakda Xpress and called it a special film because it is a story of tremendous sacrifice. "Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket," the note added.

Helmed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is a biopic on ace Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will trace down her journey to becoming the captain of the Indian women's national cricket team. In the film, Anushka Sharma will be portraying the role of Jhulan. The film will release on Netflix this year.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will also be producing two films, Mai and Qala.