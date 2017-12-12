Anushka Sharma's Emotional Vidaai Video Will Give You The Feels

We can't get over Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's dreamy pictures from their wedding, which happened in Tuscany, Italy. Hours after their marriage, Twitter was flooded with photos, and it goes without saying sabka favourite couple is actually a Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Among many videos, which went viral, a video of Anushka's vidaai has become special and the Internet's current favourite. In the video, shared by one of Virat's fan clubs on Instagram, Anushka can be seen performing the vidaai ceremony and looked quite emotional. Virat's friends and family members looked excited to welcome Anushka while Anushka's brothers bid farewell to their pyaari behna with a heavy heart.
Highlights
- Anushka Sharma's vidaai video went viral
- Anushka looked emotional in her vidaai ceremony
- Anushka married Virat Kohli in Italy
This will definitely make you emotional:
Anushka and Virat had a close-knit shaadi comprising close friends and family members. Before the wedding, there was a mehendi ceremony and an engagement function. Sabyasachi was the designated designer for all three occasions for both the bride and the groom.
By any chance, if you missed the dreamy pictures from Virushka's wedding, take a look here:
Anushka and Virat will return to India for their two wedding receptions - the first, for their family members in Delhi, will be hosted on December 21 and later on December 26, the couple will party with their colleagues in Mumbai.
Anushka will also travel to South Africa with captain Kohli. Anushka will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's yet-untitled project with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif while she also has Yash Raj Films' Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.