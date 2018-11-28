Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli To Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary In Australia: Report

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, like this, forever (courtesy AnushkaSharma)

Highlights Anushka will reportedly join Virat in Australia for a few days The couple will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on December 11 Anushka will reportedly take a break from Zero promotions

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wrapped 2017 with their big fat wedding and now it's time for the star couple's first wedding anniversary! Anushka and Virat, who are all set to celebrate their wedding anniversary on December 11, will reportedly spend some quality time with each other in Australia, said a report in DNA. The 32-year-old actress will reportedly take a break from Zero's promotional duties to join Virat Kohli in Australia next month. Virat will lead India in the Test series against Australia, which begins on December 6. "Anushka had planned this tripmonths ago and the Zero team was aware that she would be taking a few days off in December to celebrate this special moment," DNA quoted a source as saying.

After her Australia trip, Anushka will return to India to join the promotions of Zero, which releases on December 21, reported DNA. "Shah Rukh Khan has planned an extensive promotional campaign with Anushka and she has given till the end of November to finish all the activities. Their story is the film's plot driver, so plans have been made accordingly by the superstar. After the Sui Dhaaga: Made In India star returns, she will dive headlong into the hectic promotions of Zero for the entire month," DNA quoted the source as saying.

Earlier this month, Anushka Sharma sure did slice out time for Virat Kohli's special day on November 5. The cricketer celebrated his 30th birthday with Anushka by his side, who made it special with a cute little birthday wish on Twitter: "Thank God for his birth," Anushka had tweeted along with two adorable photos of themselves.

Thank God for his birth pic.twitter.com/SzeodVBzum — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 5, 2018

Despite their hectic schedules, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spent their first karva chauth together this year. Anushka and Virat delighted fans with adorable photos from their karva chauth celebrations and even more adorable captions.

My moon , my sun , my star , my everything

Happy karva chauth to all pic.twitter.com/7saMNS6jdy — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 27, 2018

Last year, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had a destination wedding in Italy's Tuscany with only close family and friends in tow. The couple's wedding posts had sent the Internet into a meltdown, garnering record-breaking numbers.