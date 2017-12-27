Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Mumbai Reception: Shah Rukh Khan Pranks Groom, Dances To Chaiyan Chaiyan

Highlights Anushka Sharma wore Sabyasachi again Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra attended the reception Shah Rukh Khan was the heart and soul of the party

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wrapped the final leg of their wedding celebrations with a reception in Mumbai, which was a star-studded event. The Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut among others were in attendance. But it was Shah Rukh Khan, who stole the show. SRK's dance moves and jokes were the evening's highlight. He made Virat lip sync his famous(in which Anushka co-started) dialogue with a twist which made everyone ROFL.Here's a glimpse of how SRK kept the crowd chuckling all the time.Most of Anushka's co-stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (), Ranbir kapoor (and) attended the reception but Salman Khan, with whom Anushka worked in, gave the event a miss. The actor took off with his family to Panvel to ring in his 52nd birthday.Virat and Anushka will now take off for South Africa, where Virat will prepare for an upcoming series. Anushka will celebrate New Year with Virat and return in January to complete her pending projects.Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. Their three-day wedding celebration also included aceremony and engagement event.