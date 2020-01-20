Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Had Dinner With Sunil Chhetri: 'Don't Be Surprised If We Land Up Uninvited Next Time'

Sunil Chhetri's wife Sonam Bhattacharya shared this photo (courtesy sonam_29)

Highlights Sunil Chhetri's wife Sonam shared a pic from the dinner get-together

"No phones (till we picked one up for this picture)," she wrote

"Was lovely hosting two of you for dinner," she wrote for Virat, Anushka

Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dined out with Indian National Football team captain Sunil Chhetri and his wife Sonam Bhattacharya at their residence recently and had an absolute blast. Sharing a photo featuring all four of them from the dinner get-together, the football champ's wife Sonam wrote just how much fun it was: "No phones (till we picked one up for this picture), no glance at the clock. Just four such different people speaking about everything under the sun." Sonam also dedicated this message to Virat and Anushka: "Was lovely hosting the two of you for dinner. You two are all kinds of wonderful!" In the photo shared by Sonam, the quartet can be seen smiling ear-to-ear, which says it all about the night.

In response to the dinner invite at Sunil Chhetri's residence, Anushka wrote in the comments section that the couple enjoyed themselves so much that a surprise visit may be on the cards: "We had such a beautiful evening that don't be surprised if we land up at your house uninvited next time."

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sunil Chhetri and Sonam Bhattacharya spotted chilling together in this photo:

In 2017, Sunil Chhetri's tweet wishing Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on their wedding, won over the Internet because of his cheeky but adorable caption: "There are two captains in this picture. The other two play cricket and football to earn a living. Luck and love for what I'm sure will be a fantastic journey."

There are two captains in this picture. The other two play cricket and football to earn a living Luck and love for what I'm sure will be a fantastic journey. pic.twitter.com/GUZ7eS9KRi — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) December 27, 2017

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero.