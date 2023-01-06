Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli And Daughter Vamika's Vrindavan Diaries

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with Vamika. (courtesy: avi_ak_virat18)

Pictures and videos from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's recent visit to an ashram in Vrindavan went viral on Friday. The couple reportedly visited the ashram during their two-day visit to Vrindavan. Pictures and videos from their visit have been shared by fan clubs dedicated to the couple. The pictures also have glimpses of their daughter Vamika. The star couple, who celebrated New Year in Dubai this year, returned to Mumbai on Friday afternoon. They were pictured at the Mumbai airport.

See the photos here:

The star couple ushered in 2023 in Dubai. They shared pictures on their respective social media handles. See the photos from their Dubai diaries here:

The actress, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, was busy as a producer in the last few years. She recently featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma. She featured in a greyscale montage of the track Ghodey Pe Sawaar. Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few.

The actress will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika, who she welcomed in 2021. The film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami. The actress shot for parts of the film in Kolkata and the UK. The film went on floors earlier last year.