Anushka Sharma "Spotted A Dinosaur On The Loose" - What Lockdown Is Making Virat Kohli Do

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma often feature in ROFL posts on each other's timeline and we love them for that!

Anushka Sharma 'Spotted A Dinosaur On The Loose' - What Lockdown Is Making Virat Kohli Do

Virat as seen in Anushka's video

Highlights

  • Anushka shared an Instagram video featuring Virat
  • -A dinosaur on the loose,- she wrote
  • Anushkas video was flooded with comments within minutes
New Delhi:

Anushka Sharma shared an ROFL video featuring husband Virat Kohli on Wednesday. Virat, who was in the mood for some dinosaur-themed fun, made a brief appearance in Anushka's Instagram video titled: "I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose." The video begins with an empty frame while suddenly Virat walks in... umm... imitating a dinosaur (blame too many Jurassic Park movies) and lets out a roar in the end. So, here's what the lockdown is making Virat Kohli do. Take a look at Anushka's video here:

I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose

A post shared by ɐɯɹɐɥS ɐʞɥsnu∀ (@anushkasharma) on

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma often feature in ROFL posts on each other's timeline and we love them for that!

Comments
virat kohlianushka sharma

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com