Anushka Sharma 'Spotted A Dinosaur On The Loose' - What Lockdown Is Making Virat Kohli Do

Virat as seen in Anushka's video

Highlights Anushka shared an Instagram video featuring Virat

-A dinosaur on the loose,- she wrote

Anushkas video was flooded with comments within minutes

Anushka Sharma shared an ROFL video featuring husband Virat Kohli on Wednesday. Virat, who was in the mood for some dinosaur-themed fun, made a brief appearance in Anushka's Instagram video titled: "I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose." The video begins with an empty frame while suddenly Virat walks in... umm... imitating a dinosaur (blame too many Jurassic Park movies) and lets out a roar in the end. So, here's what the lockdown is making Virat Kohli do. Take a look at Anushka's video here:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma often feature in ROFL posts on each other's timeline and we love them for that!