Anushka Sharma 'Spotted A Dinosaur On The Loose' - What Lockdown Is Making Virat Kohli Do

- Anushka shared an Instagram video featuring Virat
- -A dinosaur on the loose,- she wrote
- Anushkas video was flooded with comments within minutes
Anushka Sharma shared an ROFL video featuring husband Virat Kohli on Wednesday. Virat, who was in the mood for some dinosaur-themed fun, made a brief appearance in Anushka's Instagram video titled: "I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose." The video begins with an empty frame while suddenly Virat walks in... umm... imitating a dinosaur (blame too many Jurassic Park movies) and lets out a roar in the end. So, here's what the lockdown is making Virat Kohli do. Take a look at Anushka's video here:
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma often feature in ROFL posts on each other's timeline and we love them for that!