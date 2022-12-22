Anushka Sharma 'Just Said Yes' To A Fun Shoot Day. See Her Post

Anushka Sharma in a still from the video. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma is a powerhouse performer who wears many hats. The actress, entrepreneur and producer has a busy schedule all year long, glimpses of which we get to see in her social media posts. Now, Anushka has shared a sneak peek of what a day in her life as an actress and Bollywood star looks like. In a new video, she takes us behind the scenes of an event for athleisure brand Puma. She has recently signed on as its brand ambassador. In the video, Anushka is getting dressed for the announcement of her collaboration. She is then seen visiting a store, posing for images and interacting with fans. In the caption, Anushka said, “Now that the cat's finally out of the bag, had to meet and celebrate! It was a lovely evening,” and tagged the brand. She is seen posing next to a car, which has a tag that reads "Just said yes."

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Anushka Sharma won hearts with her recent anniversary post dedicated to husband and ace cricketer Virat Kohli. On the occasion, she shared a set of hilarious and heavily edited images of Virat and herself. In the carousel, the first picture is a photoshopped image of Anushka and Virat inthe Pari poster. The second is a meme that says, "When a west Delhi guy lands a south Delhi girl." This is followed by an image of Virat resting on a hospital bed a day after Anushka's "long and painful labour." The fourth slide is of a personalised coffee mug with their picture printed on it. This is followed by more candid and happy images of the couple.

Sharing the photos, Anushka Sharma wrote, "What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love! Pic 1 - me knowing you've always got my back. Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts (both getting incredibly lucky). Pic 3 - You resting on a hospital bed a day after my long and painful labour. Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things. Pic 5- some random fellow. Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur (your) unique expressions. Pic 7- Cheers to us, my love today, tomorrow and forever. “

Anushka Sharma was recently seen in a cameo in Anvita Dutt's Qala for which she received a lot of love. Anushka Sharma posted some behind-the-scenes pictures of herself from the film and borrowed a line from the song she featured in for the caption, "Koi kaise unhe ye samjhaye. Anvita Dutt aap hi batayein (How does one explain it to them? You only tell, Anvitaa Dutt). Loved, loved, loved being a part of Qala's journey.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress.