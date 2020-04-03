Anushka Sharma Reveals What's On Her 'Immunity Boost Menu'

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Anushka Sharma. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma seems to be working on boosting her immunity, at least her Instagram stories say so. The 31-year-old actress, who is currently in home with cricketer-husband Virat Kohli due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing snippets of her personal diaries on her Instagram profile. On Wednesday, the actress shared several Instagram stories in which she gave her Instafam a sneak peek of how she is working on boosting her immunity. Anushka shared the series of pictures featuring haldi, lemon water and alkaline water and wrote, "Starting the day with haldi", "next up - lemon water" and "last thing on the immunity boost menu - alkaline water." Take a look at Anushka's menu of immunity boosters here:

Anushka and Virat have been keeping their Instafam busy with glimpses of their personal life. Anushka shared this hilarious picture of herself and Virat trying out an Instagram filter and wrote, "Its clearly my bedtime", "good night." Take a look:

Anushka and Virat have been doing it all in quarantine - from Anushka giving a haircut to Virat with kitchen scissors to clicking goofy selfies together.

A few days back, Anushka shared this adorable picture featuring Virat and their pet dog and wrote an optimistic caption, an excerpt of which read, "Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were 'busy' or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through."

Anushka and Virat have been using their social media and actively spreading awareness regarding the dos and don'ts to be followed at the time of this crisis. A few days back, they shared a video and urged people to stay safe and maintain social distancing. The couple said, "We know we all are going through a very difficult time and the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus is by acting together. We are staying at home for our safety and for everyone else and you should do it too to prevent the further spread of the virus."

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress has not announced any upcoming projects as of now but her production house Clean Slate Films will back Netflix's web-series Mai.