Anushka Sharma Reacts To Virat Kohli Stepping Down From T20 Captaincy

A day after Anushka Sharma's cricketer husband Virat Kohli announced that he will be stepping down as India's T20I Captain after the ICC T20 World Cup, the actress reacted to his post on social media. She posted a screenshot of Virat Kohli's statement and she dropped a heart emoji in her Instagram story. "I have decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October," read an excerpt from Virat Kohli's statement. The ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a baby girl on January 11, this year and the star couple named her Vamika. The couple met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial and they got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of a few family members in Tuscany, Italy in 2017.

Anushka Sharma, star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki, was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix film Bulbbul and it was a massive success. She also produced Amazon Prime Video's smash hit web-series Paatal Lok last year. Earlier this year, the actress announced her next project as a producer - a Netflix original series titled Mai.