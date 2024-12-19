Anushka Sharma's Special Message For Ravichandran Ashwin After His Retirement Announcement: "A Lasting Legacy"

Anushka Sharma has shared a special note for the celebrated off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The 38-year-old has announced his retirement from international cricket (all formats) after the 3rd Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy. The news of Ashwin retiring with immediate effect in the middle of the five-match Test series came as a shock to his fans. To celebrate Ashwin's career, Anushka has reposted Team India's tribute video for Ashwin on Instagram Stories and said, “Ravichandran Ashwin, A lasting legacy.” Anushka has also tagged Prithi Narayanan, Ashwin's wife in the post.

Virat Kohli too wrote a moving note for Ravichandran Ashwin on X (formerly known as Twitter.) He said, "I've played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you're retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I've enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match-winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket.”

Expressing his love and gratitude to Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli added, “Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that it unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything buddy.” The note was attached to a picture of Kohli and Ashwin, who is bowing out as the second-highest wicket-taker for India, celebrating a moment on the field. The Boxing Day Test (4th Test) between India and Australia will start on December 26. The series is currently levelled 1-1.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda 'Xpress, the biopic of former India women's fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.