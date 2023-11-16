Anushka Sharma On Virat Kohli's 50th ODI Century: 'God Is The Best Script Writer'

Virat and Anushka in a throwback picture. (Courtesy: AnushkaSharma)

Anushka Sharma is over the moon as husband Virat Kohli broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar's maximum numbers of one-day centuries in the World Cup semi-final played between India and New Zealand. Anushka was present in the stands to witness her husband scripting history at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday. Anushka, who happens to be the biggest cheerleader of Virat Kohli, wrote a heartwarming note for him on her Instagram story. The note read, "God is the best script writer! Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always. You are truly god's child."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also never fail to set couple goals on the sidelines of a match. A video went viral on X (previously known as Twitter), in which the duo can be seen blowing kisses at each other. In the video, shared by a fan page, Virat Kohli can be seen looking up at his wife from the field and blowing a kiss at her. Anushka, who is looking down at him from the stands, can be seen blowing a flying kiss as well. Sharing the adorable video, a fan page wrote,"#AnushkaSharma giving flying kiss to #ViratKholi during drink break." Take a look:

In another viral video, Virat Kohli can be seen looking for Anushka, sitting in the stands, from downstairs. Virat's expression has won the heart of the Internet. This is the video we are talking about:

On Virat Kohli's 35th birthday, Anushka Sharma shared a couple of pictures of Virat on her feed and wrote, "He is literally exceptional in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so." Take a look:

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress. The couple are reportedly expecting their second child. However, Virat-Anushka haven't made any official announcement yet.