World Cup Semi-Final: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Blow Each Other Kisses At India Vs New Zealand

As Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of most centuries in ODI cricket, cheering for him at the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Wankhede Stadium was wife Anushka Sharma. The Pari star, who is a regular spectator at her husband's matches, made it a point to not miss the semi final on Wednesday as well. Now, in a video, that is going viral on X (previously known as Twitter), the duo can be seen blowing kisses at each other. In the video, shared by a fan page, Virat Kohli can be seen looking up at his wife from the field and blowing a kiss at her. Anushka, who is looking down at him from the stands, can be seen blowing a flying kiss as well.

Sharing the adorable video, a fan page wrote,"#AnushkaSharma giving flying kiss to #ViratKholi during drink break."

This is the video we are talking about:

Meanwhile, recently a video of the duo surfaced online making fans conjecture that the actress might be pregnant with her second child. In the video, the couple, dressed in their casual best, can be seen being escorted by a staff member at Team India's hotel in Bengaluru.

As soon as the clip was shared, fans claimed that the actress “is pregnant.” While Anushka's baby bump is not clearly evident, her oversized dress made fans believe that the actress is pregnant. A user wrote, “Exactly the same she looked during her first pregnancy.” Another added, “She is pregnant.” A person said, “She is completely pregnant. I think they will announce it after the World Cup…God bless, my favourites.” A few also dropped red heart eye emojis in the comments. FYI: There is no official statement. The video was shared by a fan page on Instagram. The text read, “Virushka spending quality time with each other.”

The video comes a month after rumours regarding Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy surfaced online. It all started after a clip of the actress trying to avoid cameras was shared on X (formerly Twitter). In the clip, the actress is seen sitting in a car and asking the paparazzi not to record her.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress.