Anushka Sharma Misses Husband Virat Kohli 'Too Much,' Shares An Adorable Post

Anushka Sharma, who is busy shooting for her forthcoming movie Chakda Xpress in London, has shared an adorable post for her husband Virat Kohli as she misses him. Sharing a throwback photo from their vacation album, Anushka Sharma wrote, "The world seems brighter, exciting, more fun and overall just much much better in places as beautiful as these or even when cooped up in a hotel bio-bubble with this person #MissingHubby too much post". The cricketer Virat Kohli is in Mohali, Punjab, prepping for the T20I match against Australia, which will take place on Tuesday, September 20.

Soon after Anushka Sharma shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Zoya Akhtar, Karan Wahi, Zareen Khan and others dropped heart emoticons.

A few days ago, Virat Kohli was with Anushka Sharma in London. He shared a beautiful sunkissed picture of them a captioned it as "Beautiful mornings".

Earlier, Anushka Sharma also shared a picture that shows them spending quality time enjoying a cup of tea. In the caption, she simply dropped a heart emoticon. Soon after she shared the post, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka's brother Karnesh Ssharma, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor and others dropped heart emoticons.

Speaking about Anushka's film Chakda Xpress, it is based on the life of Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Helmed by Prosit Roy and produced by Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz, the actress will play the role of Jhulan in the film. The film is scheduled to release next year on Netflix.