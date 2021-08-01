Anushka Sharma Is A Happy Girl In These Pics From England

Anushka Sharma shared this picture.(Image courtesy: anushkasharma )

Actress Anushka Sharma is spending a happy Sunday in England and proof of that is her latest Instagram entry. The actress, who has been in England with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, for quite some time now, dropped three pictures of herself on Instagram. The pictures feature Anushka Sharma enjoying the England weather. While the first picture features her smiling, the other two feature her as she stops and poses in the middle of a road. Anushka captioned the post with three butterfly emojis. Many fans of the actress dropped heart emojis in the comments section of Anushka Sharma's post. Among others, actress Mouni Roy commented on the post and dropped star-eyed emojis.

Check out the aforementioned pictures here:

As mentioned above, Anushka Sharma has been in England for quite some time now with Virat Kohli. She has been updating her England diaries on Instagram quite regularly. Earlier this week, she dropped another picture that featured her, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and girlfriend Athiya Shetty, Ishant Sharma and wife Pratima Singh, Umesh Yadav and wife Tanya Wadhwa. The picture was clicked in England's Durham. "Dur'hum' saath saath hai," Anushka wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's picture here:

On last Sunday also, Anushka had dropped a bunch of pictures of herself from England. The pictures were from her day out with Athiya Shetty, who also clicked the pictures. "10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way," Anushka wrote in the caption of the post.

Here's another post of the actress from England featuring Virat Kohli:

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.