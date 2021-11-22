Anushka Ranjan Kapoor And Aditya Seal's Wedding: Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty And Others Were On The Guest List

Alia, Athiya, Vaani and Bhumi Pednekar at Anushka and Aditya Seal's wedding.

Congratulations, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal. The couple got married in a lavish ceremony in the presence of their families and friends on Sunday night in Mumbai. Among the guests who attended the wedding were Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty, Neena Gupta, Krystle D'Souza and Poonam Dhillon. After their wedding rituals, the bride and the groom stepped out to pose for the paparazzi - Anushka Ranjan was a sight to behold in a lavender lehenga by Manish Malhotra while Aditya Seal was looking dashing in a pastel yellow sherwani. Alia Bhatt, who is Anushka Ranjan Kapoor's sister and actress Akansha's BFF, arrived at the wedding venue with sister Shaheen Bhatt. The actress was looking gorgeous in a yellow saree.

But first, see the picture of newlyweds Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal here:

Now check out the pictures of Alia Bhatt arriving at the wedding with Shaheen Bhatt:

Anushka's friend and actress Vaani Kapoor stunned in a white lehenga at the wedding ceremony.

Bhumi Pednekar turned heads in a yellow lehenga at the wedding celebrations. Her sister Samiksha, who accompanied her to the wedding, wore a black and white lehenga.

Athiya Shetty added a dash of pink to Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal's wedding festivities.

Meet the sister of the bride - Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Neena Gupta came along with her husband Vivek Mehra.

And here's what Sussanne Khan, her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Manish Malhotra and Poonam Dhillon wore at Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal's wedding:

Pretty you, Sussanne Khan.

Arslan Goni at the wedding.

Hello there, Manish Malhotra.

Poonam Dhillon at the wedding.

Meanwhile, see how Aditya Seal made a filmy entry at his wedding:

Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Krystle D'Souza have also shared pictures of their respective OOTD and glimpses of their friend's wedding on social media. Take a look:

Screenshot of Athiya Shetty's Instagram story.

The videographers who covered Anushka and Aditya Seal's wedding shared these memorable pictures and videos from the celebrations:

Anushka Ranjan is an actress who has featured in films like Wedding Pullav, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Gulabi Lens.Aditya Seal has starred in several movies like Indoo Ki Jawani, Tum Bin 2, Student Of The Year 2 and Namaste England.