Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena And Vikas Bahl Dissolve Phantom Films

(L) Vikramaditya Motwane (R) Anurag Kashyap

Highlights "We did our best and we succeeded and we failed," wrote Anurag Kashyap My partners have been my family," wrote Vikramaditya Motwane "We had a glorious run for seven years," Madhu Mantena wrote

Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl have dissolved their seven-year partnership at Phantom Films. Anurag Kashyap shared the news on Twitter and wrote: "Phantom was a dream, a glorious one and all dreams come to an end. We did our best and we succeeded and we failed. But i know for sure we will come out of this stronger, wiser and will continue to pursue our dreams our own individual ways. We wish each other the best." Phantom Films was founded in 2011 and has produced movies like Queen, Masan, Udta Punjab and Manmarziyaan. Recently, Phantom Films also produced Netflix web-series Sacred Games, which was jointly directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

Phantom was a dream, a glorious one and all dreams come to an end . We did our best and we succeeded and we failed. But i know for sure we will come out of this stronger, wiser and will continue to pursue our dreams our own individual ways. We wish each other the best. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 5, 2018

Vikramaditya Motwane also announced the development on Twitter and wrote: "Vikas, Madhu, Anurag and I have decided to dissolve our partnership in Phantom and go our separate ways. It's been the craziest, greatest journey and the most wonderful partnership of my life. My three partners have been my family through thick and thin and I can't thank them enough for their love and support for the past seven years. I wish them nothing but the best on their individual journeys from here on and hope our paths will cross again in better times."

Producer Madhu Matena thanked partners Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl for the association and tweeted that Phantom Films is the "best" thing that happened to him. "We had a glorious run for seven years and I guess sometimes even marriages end. I personally believe that Phantom is the best thing that happened to me in my producing career. I want to thank Anurag, Vikram and Vikas for being great partners, mentors and for holding my hand patiently through my dark times," Madhu Matena tweeted.

However, the founders of Phantom Film will continue to work with partners Reliance Entertainment. "All of us will continue to work with our partners Reliance Entertainment exclusively," wrote Madhu Mantena on Twitter. The production firm had entered a 50-50 joint venture with Anil Ambani's Reliance Entertainment in 2015.